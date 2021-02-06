Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.44.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.40. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.27 and a 12 month high of C$58.52.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

