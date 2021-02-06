Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.44. 4,300,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

