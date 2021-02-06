Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.44. 4,300,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,612. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. HSBC downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

