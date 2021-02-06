Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $68.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 244.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

