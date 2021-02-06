Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

A number of analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 214,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.