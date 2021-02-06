Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) was down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 194,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 432,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

