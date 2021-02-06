CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.