Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $37.99. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 284,808 shares.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.76.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,363,655.68. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,910 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

