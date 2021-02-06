Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 12355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Get Capri alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.