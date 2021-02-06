CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 179.6% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter.

AEG opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

