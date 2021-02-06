CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $227,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.