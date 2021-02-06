CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after purchasing an additional 881,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

