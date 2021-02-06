CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $22,750,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

