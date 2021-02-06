Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Shares of CS opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.50.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

