Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CPST opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

