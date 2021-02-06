Carbon (CRBN) One Day Volume Tops $182,092.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $182,092.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00179807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063140 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

