Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGJTF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

