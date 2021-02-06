CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $30,803.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.22 or 0.01195136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.91 or 0.06338091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014603 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

