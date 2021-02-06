Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,083.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $302.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

