Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $150.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $146.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $611.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $622.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $655.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 306,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,002. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

