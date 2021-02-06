CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.91

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 70917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CBRE Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 866,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

