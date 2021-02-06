Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

