Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.74. 805,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 494,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

