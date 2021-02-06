CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $28,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.