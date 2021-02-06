CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chegg were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.