CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $38,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $91.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

