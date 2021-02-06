CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.