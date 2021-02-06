CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

