CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,323 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1,309.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ITT stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

