Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

