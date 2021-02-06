Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 14724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

