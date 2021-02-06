Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.16 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

