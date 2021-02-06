Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 12.4%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 4,656,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 835,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

CTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

