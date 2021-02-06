Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

GTLS opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,841,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

