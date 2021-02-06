China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shot up 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.67. 458,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 486,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.