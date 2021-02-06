China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 6.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 1,957,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,368,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.