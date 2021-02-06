Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,450.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,303.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

