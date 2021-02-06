Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $93.50. Christie Group plc (CTG.L) shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 25,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group plc (CTG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £25.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.34.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

