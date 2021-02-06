Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chubb by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 1,103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Chubb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

