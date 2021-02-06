CIBC Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $44.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.