Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.59. The company issued revenue guidance of at learst $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.94.

CI traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.43. 2,822,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,127. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

