Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $8.82. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 22,720 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Cineplex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

