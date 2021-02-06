Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 157,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

