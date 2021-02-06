Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after acquiring an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

