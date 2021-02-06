Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0442 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $350,553.47 and $1,695.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 335.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001142 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001371 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,935,604 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

