Claybrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 294.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 396.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 236.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,334.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 66,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

