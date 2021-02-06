Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 170,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

