Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Shares Gap Up to $555.00

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $555.00, but opened at $585.00. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) shares last traded at $558.00, with a volume of 27,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of £569.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.12.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

