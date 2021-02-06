Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

