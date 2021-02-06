Cloudbric (CLB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $18,703.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

